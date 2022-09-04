Natale Necchi in Rivarolo, Battista leaves the comprehensive one from Ivrea. Many news thanks to the funds of the Ministry, which will be used to create innovative classrooms and to train the staff for their use and to renew part of the furnishings

STRAMBINO. With the start of the new year there will be no lack of news in the institutions including the territory and, in the meantime, some changes in management should be noted.

Natale Necchi obtained the transfer to the Rivarolo complex after three years in Settimo Vittone, where he will remain as regent. On leaving Settimo, Necchi is keen to emphasize that his experience is part of the good memories of his professional life: “Three years ago, when I arrived, I found an excellent atmosphere, I was welcomed with familiarity and a great spirit of collaboration”.

Rosa Battista, on the other hand, leaves the second comprehensive school in Ivrea to go and run the all-inclusive institute in Peschici, in the Gargano, her homeland. She will be replaced by Laura Balegno, owner of the Strambino complex. Before leaving he sent a letter of greeting to all the staff, but not only: “When I arrived in Ivrea, my office was on the top floor of the Valcalcino building, on the Dora Baltea, and in the solitude of the first months in which I knew no one the roar of its waters reminded me that I was not alone, because life surrounded me. Every morning the “voice” of the river was the “greeting of God” on my day of work, the Dora Baltea will remain in my heart ».

As things currently stand, everything should work perfectly on the first day of lessons in the comprehensive schools of the Canavese area: in the last days of August the teachers in the area were assigned the necessary teachers to cover the available chairs. There may be some problems in the lower secondary schools, while no particular criticalities are reported for primary and childhood.

To obtain this result, however, the provincial school office and the secretariats of the individual schools worked tirelessly even until late: “On the evening of Tuesday 30 August – says for example Guido Gastaldo, manager of the Azeglio complex – we received almost 50 communications of the same number of alternate appointments “.

Similar stories, albeit with slightly smaller numbers, come from Strambino and San Giorgio.

An important novelty this year concerns the funding that is coming from the Ministry for the construction of innovative classrooms, for the renewal of furniture and more. Gastaldo speaks of at least 400 thousand euros in total; Paola Torroni, manager in San Giorgio Canavese, and Laura Balegno in Strambino are also satisfied with the arrival of all these resources. “It will take a lot of work to be able to spend all this money well and quickly” observes Balegno, while Torroni emphasizes another aspect: “We will also need to invest a lot in staff training: innovative classrooms are important, but teachers will be needed able to use them. Fortunately, our college of teachers is very receptive and open to news ». –