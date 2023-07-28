Fire in the Andesitos settlement consumed 5 homes

A raging fire that occurred this Thursday afternoon left a devastating panorama in the Andesitos settlement, in Neiva.

Several families were affected by the flames that quickly spread through the area, completely consuming five homes.

Fortunately, in the midst of the disaster, no injuries or fatalities were reported, however, the death of a canine that could not be rescued in time and lost its life in the middle of the flames is regretted.

It may interest you: Resolved health emergency after protests

The community, desperate for the situation, tried to control the fire using buckets of water while they waited for the arrival of the fire brigade. Despite their efforts, the fire caused the total loss of the five houses, leaving approximately 12 families without their belongings, belongings and everything they had fought for throughout their lives.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and finally managed to control the conflagration, preventing it from spreading further and causing further damage. However, the affected families are now facing a devastating situation, without a roof to take refuge and with the loss of their most precious belongings.

The authorities are investigating the causes of the fire and providing support to the affected families to face this difficult situation.

The solidarity of the community and the institutions is essential at this time to provide the necessary support to those who have lost everything in this unfortunate event.

For tomorrow, a day of donation of basic necessities, clothing and money for the affected people is scheduled from 8:00 am in the Andesitos settlement.

Authorities will continue in the area and a census will be carried out in order to know exactly the number of people affected and assess the damage in the sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

