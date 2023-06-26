Ricoclaun finally restarts the clown therapy activities in the hospital

First clown therapy service in pediatrics department of the San Pio Hospital in Vasto della Odv Ricoclaun after the pandemic. A very emotional moment for all clowns, especially for clown Sorrisino, clown Buondì and clown Ciotolina who on June 25th put on the association’s shirt and coat to resume the volunteer activities abruptly interrupted in 2020 due to the Coronavirus. That so important contact between clowns and patients, small and large, to alleviate hospitalization with smile therapy has finally resumed.

“To welcome our very nice clowns”, says Rosaria Spagnuolo, clown Eric, president of Odv Ricoclaun, “there were first of all the health personnel, who were very happy to see each other after a long time and obviously the children, very surprised by our presence. What did the clowns do? Magic, songs and nice gags to create a special atmosphere, involving everyone, the young patients, parents and healthcare personnel. We thank very much the Head of Pediatrics, Dr Patricia Brindisino for availability, the head nurse Maria Concetta Royal Court and all healthcare personnel.

We remind you that in recent years, from 2020 to today, Ricoclaun’s clown therapy activity has not stopped, we have been active in the vaccination hub, with swabs for children, in service activities to support vaccinations and in particular in all vaccinations of children. Furthermore, we have participated as lead association in three regional projects, networked with other voluntary associations for projects related to the territory, we have carried out various projects in prisons, conferences, we have organized events in the square always online, meetings with some rest homes, parishes, most recently a redevelopment project with the Municipality of Vasto, the Creta Rossa Laboratory and the “G. Spataro” of the Santa Chiara market in Vasto.

All those who dedicate their time to volunteering often do not have time, but they find it, because they feel the need to be useful, they love what they do and in the act of giving themselves they receive more than they give, in a relationship of enrichment reciprocal. Among the upcoming activities that we would like to organize in the autumn is a clown training course, many are asking us to do so, to increase the number of clowns and enhance the clown therapy activity. If you have a beautiful smile to donate even in the hospital, start thinking about it!”