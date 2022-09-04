Home Health Aggression in the gym, Albanian denied residence card
03/09/2022

On July 20, he ended up in the center of a viral video that portrayed him beating a girl in a breaking latest news gym. Then he was arrested, for other crimes, and now he is asking for a residence card. But the commissioner denies it to him

The police commissioner of breaking latest news, Luigi Liguori, ordered the refusal of the residence card as a family member of a European Union citizen, requested by the 48-year-old Albanian Edmond Xhafa, currently imprisoned in the breaking latest news prison, for having assaulted a girl on 20 July at the interior of a gym.

On 2 August the Albanian was arrested in the act of crime, in competition with another person, as he was found in possession of 160 grams of cocaine, a Colt model pistol which had been stolen as well as several vials of banned anabolic drugs.

Following these facts, on 5 August the commissioner Liguori had already ordered the preventive measure of the oral warning against the man. The refusal of the residence card has now been triggered.

