by admin
2022-09-04 14:22:31Source: Xinhuanet

On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Mbappe (left) celebrated with teammate Messi after scoring a goal.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the French Football League 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 3-0 away.

Xinhua/Reuters

On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Mbappe was in the game.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the French Football League 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 3-0 away.

Xinhua/Reuters

On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar (left) competed with Nantes player Girotto (middle).

On the same day, in the sixth round of the French Football League 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 3-0 away.

Xinhua/Reuters

On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Messi (right) shot in the game.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the French Football League 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 3-0 away.

Xinhua/Reuters

On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar (left) replaced teammate Mbappe.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the French Football League 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 3-0 away.

Xinhua/Reuters

On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Mendes (second from right) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal.

On the same day, in the sixth round of the French Football League 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 3-0 away.

Xinhua/Reuters

