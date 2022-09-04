Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes
2022-09-04 14:22:31Source: Xinhuanet
On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Mbappe (left) celebrated with teammate Messi after scoring a goal.
On the same day, in the sixth round of the French Football League 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 3-0 away.
Xinhua/Reuters
On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Mbappe was in the game.
Xinhua/Reuters
On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar (left) competed with Nantes player Girotto (middle).
Xinhua/Reuters
On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Messi (right) shot in the game.
Xinhua/Reuters
On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar (left) replaced teammate Mbappe.
Xinhua/Reuters
On September 3, Paris Saint-Germain player Mendes (second from right) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal.
Xinhua/Reuters