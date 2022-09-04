“Flying Fox Story” is directed by Lian Yiming, starring Qin Junjie, Liang Jie, Xing Fei, Lin Yushen specially invited to lead the leading role, He Rundong special starring, Ye Xiangming, Huang Mengying, Liu Yufeng, Hailing special starring in the costume martial arts drama. Who is the heroine of Qin Junjie’s version of Feihu Gaiden?

There are two heroines in Qin Junjie’s version of “Flying Fox Story”, they are Liang Jie who plays Yuan Ziyi and Cheng Lingsu who plays Xing Fei.

Yuan Ziyi is a female hero of the Tianshan faction. She is Feng Tiannan’s daughter. She has a love-and-kill relationship with Hu Fei, played by Qin Junjie.

Cheng Lingsu is a close disciple of the “Poisonous Hand Medicine King”. She is good at using poison. She is smart, alert, transparent, and has a relationship with the male protagonist.

Is there Miao Ruolan in Qin Junjie’s version of Flying Fox

There is no Miao Ruolan. Hu Fei finally got together with Miao Ruolan, but this is the plot of “Flying Fox in Snow Mountain”. In “Flying Fox Story”, Hu Fei’s feelings are related to Yuan Ziyi and Cheng Lingsu.

Miao Ruolan is a gentle and kind girl. She not only distinguishes right from wrong, but also sacrifices everything for love. Miao Ruolan’s father, Miao Renfeng, accidentally hurt Hu Fei. In the process of taking care of them, the two secretly fell in love.

Hu Fei loves Yuan Ziyi more, and it is Yuan Ziyi that he can’t forget all the time in his heart, but at the end of the plot, he and Miao Ruolan are together. In fact, Hu Fei in the play loves both girls, and the feelings in different periods are different.

For Yuan Ziyi, Hu Fei basically fell in love at first sight. Her beauty is real, Yuan Ziyi in both novels and film and television works is a stunning beauty, and she is also the person that Hu Fei will never forget. So Hu Fei’s love for Yuan Ziyi is unforgettable. Even after she made a fortune, Hu Fei still loved her and never forgot.

Miao Ruolan is gentle like water, gentle and kind, and Hu Fei is also tempted when she first sees it. But in Hu Fei’s heart at that time, she was the daughter of the enemy, so she avoided it intentionally. However, after getting along day and night and Miao Ruolan taking good care of him, the two developed a strong relationship.

