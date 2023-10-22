29th China Yiwu International Commodity (Standards) Expo: Gathering Small Commodities to Create a Big Market and Reinventing Glory

The 29th China Yiwu International Commodity (Standards) Expo opened on October 21 at the Yiwu International Expo Center. This year’s Yiwu Fair, with the theme of “Gathering Small Commodities to Create a Big Market and Reinventing Glory,” boasts an exhibition area of ​​100,000 square meters. The fair showcases a diverse range of industries, including daily consumer goods, sports and outdoor leisure products, toys, cultural offices, electronic appliances, electromechanical machinery, hardware tools, and construction hardware.

At the “AI Changes Business” themed exhibition area, visitors had the opportunity to learn about the use of artificial intelligence technology in the business sector. The staff introduced merchants to various AI applications and how they can enhance their businesses.

The Yiwu Fair attracts numerous merchants and buyers from around the world. On the opening day, merchants were spotted purchasing a variety of products, including artificial flowers and goods shipped back to China by the “Yi-Xin-Europe” China-Europe train. These purchases demonstrate the global appeal of the Yiwu Fair and the importance of trade between China and other countries.

The fair provides a platform for small commodity traders to showcase their products and establish business connections. With its extensive exhibition area and diverse range of industries, the Yiwu Fair is a significant event in the international trade calendar. It not only contributes to the growth of small commodity businesses but also boosts the economy by promoting trade and innovation.

The 29th China Yiwu International Commodity (Standards) Expo is organized by Xinhua News Agency and has been capturing significant attention with its display of high-quality products. The event is a testament to the strength and potential of the small commodity industry in China and its ability to contribute to the global market.

Overall, the Yiwu Fair continues to play a crucial role in connecting merchants, promoting trade, and fostering innovation. As the fair progresses, attendees can expect to explore a wide range of products and witness the latest advancements in various industries.

