4 BYD stores in Hong Kong were vandalized, police arrested 6 people! 5 people have triad background_Eastern Fortune Network

4 BYD stores in Hong Kong were vandalized, the police arrested 6 people, 5 of whom had gang backgrounds

According to Hong Kong’s “Sing Tao Daily” report on June 16, in the early morning of the 12th, four BYD stores in Hong Kong were damaged. After investigation, the Hong Kong police arrested 5 men and 1 woman, aged between 34 and 48, for the crime of “criminal damage”, suspected of being related to the above case. During the operation, the police detained three private cars suspected of being used in the crime. The police believe that the case involved disputes, not against the BYD brand.

According to the Hong Kong Commercial Daily reported by the Shenzhen Commercial Daily, Ouyang De, Superintendent of Criminal Deployment (Administration and Support) of the New Territories North Region, said on the 16th that between 3:30 and 4:00 am on June 12, in Wanchai, Tsim Sha Tsui and Three BYD car showrooms in Yuen Long and a car repair center in Tin Shui Wai were criminally vandalized. Three places in Wan Chai, Tsim Sha Tsui and Tin Shui Wai were sprayed with red oil, and in Yuen Long, a private car was hit by a gate.

After intelligence analysis and in-depth investigation, 4 vehicles involved in the case were identified, including 3 vehicles suspected of splashing oil at the scene, and the other vehicle carrying the suspects who crashed into the brakes and escaped. As of June 15th, the detectives launched an arrest operation in Yuen Long and Tuen Mun. They arrested 5 men and 1 woman. They reported that they worked as couriers, car repairers and unemployed. Among them, 5 men had triad backgrounds and were responsible for spraying oil and driving. The vehicles and arranged vehicles, all of which have never worked in BYD, are being detained by the police, and two of them will be charged with criminal damage later. In addition, the detectives found three vehicles involved in the case and found oil stains inside the vehicles, which are now undergoing further testing.

Ouyang De pointed out that the case obtained from the investigation is not against BYD, and the incident involves individual disputes. As for personal grievances or inter-company disputes, the police are still investigating and the operation is still going on. It is not ruled out that someone will be arrested.

On the evening of the 12th, Lianda Auto, the general agent of BYD in Hong Kong, issued a statement saying that it strongly condemned all acts of disturbing public order, and that it had called the police and would cooperate with the Hong Kong police in the investigation.

Wang Shi: The real estate market is not over, but just beginning

According to Sino-Singapore Jingwei, at the Ninth Innovation Annual Conference of the Yabuli Forum in 2023, Wang Shi, founder and honorary chairman of the board of directors of Vanke Group and chairman of the Vanke Public Welfare Foundation, said that Vanke is still in a painful transformation. “The adjustment of real estate does not mean that we should do other things, but also do real estate, but it is more about how to do a good job in the construction business, which is considered by Vanke.”

In 2018, Vanke’s slogan “survive” caused a public outcry: Vanke can’t survive, so who can survive in the real estate industry?

At the Innovation Annual Conference, Wang Shi mentioned this slogan again. “Actually we had three sentences at the time: the first sentence was ‘live’, the second sentence was ‘live long’, and the third sentence was ‘live well’. Our goal is to live well, But if you can’t live, you can’t live well. You have to live for a long time, and you can’t live for a short time, which is why Vanke put forward such a slogan in 2018.”

Wang Shi said that looking at it now, it was prescient for Vanke to put forward this slogan. “After 2018, the real estate industry ushered in a ‘Xiaoyangchun’ in 2019. After 2020, we found that the entire real estate industry has reversed.”

Talking about Vanke’s transformation, Wang Shi said that the era of rapid growth and development of China‘s real estate industry has come to an end, but this does not mean that the real estate industry will have no market in the future. “We refer to Japan’s Daiwa House, which used to be one of the three major residential developers in Japan. 30 years ago, 75% of its main income came from land purchase, house construction, house sale, operation, hotel, shopping mall rental and other services. Income does not exceed 25%. After 30 years, service income now accounts for 76% of Yamato’s income, while buying land to build houses, building houses, and sales account for 24%.”

In fact, Vanke is also making related layouts. Wang Shi introduced that when it comes to warehousing and logistics, everyone would not think of Vanke, but in fact the world‘s largest warehousing and logistics company ProLogis, the largest shareholder behind it is Vanke.

According to public reports, in 2017, Vanke and Hopu formed a consortium to bid for the Singaporean logistics giant ProLogis. Vanke accounted for 21.4% of the shares and became the largest shareholder, thereby becoming the leader of China‘s logistics real estate in one fell swoop. In 2018, GLP was delisted from the Singapore Stock Exchange, marking the full completion of its privatization process.

Also in 2018, Vanke also acquired the Swire cold chain logistics asset package (7 cold stores including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xiamen, Langfang, and Ningbo) under Swire Industries.

“Now, in the field of warehousing and logistics in China, Vanke is definitely ranked first.” Wang Shi said that in such a transformation process, real estate is not over, but has just begun.

Nanchang Notification “Middle school students are suspected of being asked by the teacher to abandon the exam”: basically true, relevant personnel will be held accountable

According to the release of Nanchang Education, in response to the media report on June 18 that “a middle school student in Jiangxi was suspected of being asked by the teacher to abandon the exam”, the Nanchang Education Bureau immediately paid attention to the relevant information and immediately set up an investigation team to investigate. After preliminary verification, the students reflected in the video are junior three students of Wanli Experimental School in Nanchang City, and the head teacher hinted that his abandonment of the exam is basically true. The Nanchang Education Bureau will urge the local education administrative department and Wanli Experimental School to actively communicate with parents, properly handle this matter, and hold relevant personnel accountable. In the next step, the Bureau of Education will draw inferences from one instance and guide the city’s primary and secondary schools to establish a correct education concept, and do all the work more meticulously with a highly responsible attitude towards students.

