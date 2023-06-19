Calculation and examples fourteenth month increase this summer if you take a salary between 800-3 thousand euros

How much does the fourteenth month increase this summer if you take a salary between 800-3 thousand euros? The fourteenth is an additional month’s salary that is paid to employees hired under certain national labor contracts. In fact, not all workers have the right to receive the fourteenth salary and, when stipulated in the contract, it is generally paid in the month of July and it is an additional amount equal to one month’s salary in effect, effective as of 30 June immediately preceding .

In the event of reduced work performance, with respect to the entire 12-month period prior to the date of disbursement of the fourteenth salary, employees are entitled to the calculation of as many twelfths of the amount of the 14th month salary as there are full months of work performed. Let’s see how the July additional pay increases this summer.

I calculate how much fourteenth month this summer salary between 800-3 thousand euros

Because it raises the fourteenth this summer

The increase in the fourteenth this summer is up to the workers due to the changes in force this year. Employees will, in fact, have a higher than usual fourteenth salary in July due to the cut in the tax wedge decided by the Meloni government in the 2023 Budget.

It’s about the cut of the tax wedge to 3% for incomes up to 25,000 euros, i.e. for salaries up to 1,923 euros, and to 2% for incomes between 25,000 and 35,000 eurosthat is, for salaries up to 2,692 euros, structural and which will lead to increases of a few tens of euros more on the added monthly salary for those who take salaries up to 2,700 euros.

Beyond this threshold, there will be no recalculation of the fourteenth salary to be increased as a result of the cut in the 2023 tax wedge. We specify that the further cut in the tax wedge of up to 7% for incomes up to 25 thousand euros will not apply to the fourteenth salary this summer. 6% for incomes between 25 thousand and 35 thousand euros, because it is not a structural measure but valid only from July and until the end of 2023 and is not calculated on the fourteenth and thirteenth month.

I calculate how much fourteenth salary this summer between 800-3 thousand euros

For the cut of the tax wedge established by the 2023 Budget Law to 3% for incomes up to 25 thousand euros and 2% for incomes between 25 thousand and 35 thousand euros, the fourteenth this year will be higher but only for workers who are entitled to receive it on the basis of the provisions of the individual national labor contracts of the National Collective Labor Agreement and only for those with monthly salaries of around 2,700 euros. For those who take higher salaries there will be no particular increase in the fourteenth salary.

The increases of the fourteenth this year will be a few tens of euros in payroll: for example, for a fourteenth month of 800 euros, considering the cut in the tax wedge to 3%, there will be an increase up to 824 euros, while a fourteenth month of 1,000 euros will become 1,030 euros.

On the other hand, those who take a fourteenth month of 1,300 euros will have 1,339 euros, those who have a fourteenth month of 1,800 euros will have 1,854 euros, while for a fourteenth month of 2,100 euros they will have 2,142 euros which rise to 2,652 for fourteenths from 2,600 euros.

