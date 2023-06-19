schedule of all events

From the Seine, on which the opening ceremony will be held on July 26, to the forecourt of the Eiffel Tower, passing by the Place de la Concorde, the Grand Palais, the Place de l’Hôtel-de-Ville or even Roland -Garros or the Parc des Princes, the 2024 Summer Olympics will fully take over the capital, with a large part of the disciplines. The inner suburbs will not be outdone and the stadiums of seven other major cities in the country will be mobilized. Beyond mainland France, the surfing events will take place on the mythical wave of Teahupo’o, in Tahiti.

July August Event 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Event 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 July August

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

