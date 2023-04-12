Food Association Germany e. V

Berlin (ots)

The largest proportion of those employed in the food industry are employees in the hospitality industry (1,856,000), most companies are located in the agricultural sector (258,700) and the food wholesale trade achieved the highest turnover (253 billion euros) – this is shown by current industry figures* , which the German Food Association has collected in cooperation with other associations**.

More than five million (5.1 million) people in Germany work for the entire food value chain, that is 11.4 percent of all employees who stand for supply and food safety, quality and the variety of 170,000 products. They work in agriculture (485,000), in agricultural wholesale (62,710), in crafts (499,000), in the food industry (638,831), in food retail (1,300,000), in food wholesale (268,726) and in the hospitality industry (1,856,000). Corona had hit the latter particularly hard. According to the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA), the resulting massive restrictions, uncertainties, financial losses and legal barriers to hiring have resulted in the industry losing around 15 percent of its employees subject to social security contributions and numerous mini-jobbers. The industry is now recovering.

A total of around 619,500 companies belong to the food industry. Most of them (258,700 companies) are responsible for the plant and animal raw materials, so they belong to agriculture. This is followed by the hospitality industry (197,800 businesses) and food retail (105,100 businesses). Food wholesaling (EUR 253 billion) achieved the highest turnover, followed by food retail (EUR 242 billion) and, at a much greater distance, the food industry (EUR 186 billion).

The industry’s share of added value is 6.2 percent. This corresponds to 188.5 billion euros. Overall, the numbers show a slight decline in almost all areas due to the Corona crisis – there were still 5.45 million employees and 652,000 companies in 2020 – but the numbers are generally stable.

* 2021

** German Farmers’ Association (DBV); German Meat Association (DFV); Federal Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade, Services (BGA); Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH); German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA); German Confectioners’ Association (DKB); Federal Association of German Food Retailers (BVLH); German Trade Association (HDE)

Food Association Germany e. V

The Food Association Germany e. V. is the leading association of the German food industry. It includes associations and companies from the entire food chain “from field to plate”, from agriculture, trade, industry, trade and gastronomy. In addition, its members also include private research laboratories, law firms and individuals.

Original content by: Lebensmittelverband Deutschland e. V., transmitted by news aktuell