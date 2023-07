Tsunami warning in Alaska, earthquake of magnitude 7.4

Tsunami warning in Alaska: a was registered earthquake of magnitude 7.4 in front of the coasts of the American state. This was reported by the website of the US Geophysical Institute (USGS). The quake, located 106 km south of Sand Pointat a depth of 9.3 km, triggered a tsunami warning.

