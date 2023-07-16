In Spain there are over 4,000 displaced by the massive fire that broke out on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands

A massive forest fire is putting stress on the island of La Palma, in the Spanish Canary archipelago. I’m over 4milain fact, residents already evacuated after the flames devoured about 45 square kilometers of land. The forest fire broke out in the night between Friday and Saturday, but the shutdown operations they are also continuing on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in La Palma

The terrible fire And erupted between Friday and Saturday on the island of The Palmin the Spanish archipelago of Canaries.

The flames however immediately started to propagate with great speed due to the wind blowing on the island causing extensive damage to vegetation local.

The cloud of smoke released by the fire on the island of La Palma, in the Canary archipelago

Indeed, in the space of a single day, they were over 45 square kilometers of land burned.

To counter the consequences of the fire e quench the flames they went into action further 150 firefighters who are still working on the island of La Palma.

The origins of the fire that started from the northwest area of ​​the island

The origin of the fire was identified in the area of Punta Gordaa predominantly rural locality located in the area located a northwest of the island.

The wind, however, helped to push the flames further south. In fact, the fire quickly reached the city of Tijarafe.

According to what has been disclosed so far, despite the proportions of the forest fire, there would be no people injured due to the flames. The same cannot be said of the damage that is starting to become visible: twelve houses were destroyed by fire.

Furthermore, to try to contain the flames that are destroying woods and forests – as reported by the Ansa news agency – they have been mobilized ten planes e 300 land troops.

The evacuations of the population

In total, the people evacuated in these two days are around 4,250. The very high temperatures reached on the island are at the base of the flames that are spreading over theisland of La Palma.

The evacuations have met with resistance from residents. This was explained by the governor of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo who asked the population “to pay attention to the security forces and organizations that want to guarantee their safety”.

On Sunday 17 July the thermometer will mark new peaks with temperatures that will exceed 40 ° (also in Italy a record heat in the coming days) e strong winds which will continue to blow on the island, as announced by theNational Meteorological Agency.

The governor of the Canary Islands also specified that despite the “voracity” with which the fire spread in the early hours, it was possible to slow down its progress which, however, “continues to be out of control”.

Photo font: ANSA/EPA

