Playoff Serie A Unipolsai: DAZN doubles the views compared to the regular season

From the 2023-24 season, DAZN will be the official destination for live streaming of Serie A UnipolSai after the merger with Eleven as early as 2 January 2023 had allowed DAZN subscribers to enjoy the top basketball championship, thus enriching the already existing multisport offer present on the DAZN app, making it wider and more varied.

An agreement that has guaranteed our top basketball further and important visibility as demonstrated by the data relating to the last playoffs which recorded a +66% increase in views compared to the regular season on Eleven and about double (+93% ) on DAZN.

Increases that were even more evident in the scudetto final between EA7 Emporio Armani Milano and Virtus Segafredo Bologna which even recorded over double (+125%) of views on Eleven compared to the regular season and about triple (+219%) on DAZN.

Now, after Eleven joined the DAZN Group in recent months, to optimize the viewing experience of all fans in a single platform, the ELEVEN service will only be active until July 24, 2023, the date on which subscriptions will automatically terminate. You can continue to follow Serie A UnipolSai on DAZN by activating one of the available subscription plans.

As for basketball in general, the best of major international competitions, including FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023, FIBA ​​Eurobasket 2025 (including qualifying matches) and FIBA ​​Women’s Eurocup 2025 will be available to the DAZN Euroleague and Eurocup subscriber .

