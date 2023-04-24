Home » Thousands of fans for the arrival of Napoli in Capodichino – Calcio
(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 24 – Triumphal arrival for Napoli: at Capodichino, in the middle of the night, the Azzurri players were welcomed by thousands of fans with cheers and flags. The bus, at the airport exit, took a long time to travel a few meters. Suddenly Osimhen and then Kvaratskhelia appeared on the roof of the bus, with a tricolor hat, particularly festive and Captain Di Lorenzo who greeted the supporters with a blue flag. Among the wildest Di Lorenzo while Anguissa wore a blue wig. (HANDLE).

