A cautious start in Europe with all the main indices of the Old Continent opening below parity pending data on retail sales. The Eurostoxx 50 index opens just below parity at 3,683 points. The Ftse Mib index opens with a fractional fall of 0.12% to 22,316 points. Weakness also for the German Dax 30 index which is currently down by 0.42%, but also the Spanish Ibex 35 which is at 8,087 points, down by 0.13%.