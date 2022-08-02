Negative start in Europe with the main indices of the Old Continent starting the session marked by weakness. The Eurostoxx 50 index stands at 3,690 points down by 0.44%. Our Ftse Mib opens at 22,377 points down by 0.26%, while the French Cac40 is down by 0.34%. Also penalized are the Frankfurt Dax which is at 13,414 points down by 0.48%, but also the Spanish Ibex 35 (-0.19%). Meanwhile, at the moment Wall Street futures are also moving in negative territory with an S&P 500 at 4,099 points down by 0.47%.