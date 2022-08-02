Home Business A cautious start in Europe with all the main indices below par after the rises in the last few sessions
Business

A cautious start in Europe with all the main indices below par after the rises in the last few sessions

by admin
A cautious start in Europe with all the main indices below par after the rises in the last few sessions

Negative start in Europe with the main indices of the Old Continent starting the session marked by weakness. The Eurostoxx 50 index stands at 3,690 points down by 0.44%. Our Ftse Mib opens at 22,377 points down by 0.26%, while the French Cac40 is down by 0.34%. Also penalized are the Frankfurt Dax which is at 13,414 points down by 0.48%, but also the Spanish Ibex 35 (-0.19%). Meanwhile, at the moment Wall Street futures are also moving in negative territory with an S&P 500 at 4,099 points down by 0.47%.

See also  On October 20, the Shanghai Composite Index closed down by 0.17%, the ChiNext Index fell by 0.37%, and the net inflow of funds from the North China was 4.079 billion yuan on that day | Daily Economic News

You may also like

The stock exchanges today, 2 August. New US-China...

Samsung Z Fold 4 pricing exposure or the...

Antitrust: 14 car manufacturers modify purchase offers with...

“Data Asset Evaluation Enhances Data Value” 2022 Global...

Jewelry gold fell to 400 yuan / gram...

After the Antitrust intervention, 14 car manufacturers modify...

The performance of the A15 chip used in...

Saipem: new offshore E&C contract acquired in Italy...

Tim: all conditions precedent have been met to...

Apple’s official software leaks: Confirmation of iPhone 14’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy