Source title: BIWIN Storage seeks to be listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, seeks to diversify patent layout and builds core competitiveness

The integrated circuit industry is one of the foundation and core industries of the modern information industry. In recent years, the state has made comprehensive efforts to the integrated circuit industry and identified it as one of the strategic industries. A series of supporting regulations and industrial policies have been introduced in terms of investment, financing, finance, taxation, technology, etc., and corresponding industries have also been established at the national level. Investment funds, inject new impetus into the industry. Semiconductor memory is an important branch of the integrated circuit industry, and domestic storage manufacturer BIWIN Storage is currently hitting the market on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The prospectus shows that the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Phase II Co., Ltd. will invest in BIWIN in September 2021 and become the company’s second largest shareholder. Since 2015, vigorously developing the memory industry has become a national strategy. Chinese companies have begun to gradually fill the gaps in technology R&D and production in the mainstream memory field. The industrial chain has become more and more perfect, and there are huge development opportunities. It is reported that BIWIN Storage is mainly engaged in the R&D, packaging and testing, production and sales of storage media applications for semiconductor memories, mastering the core competitiveness of semiconductor memories and advanced packaging and testing manufacturing, and adapting to the rapid changes in global semiconductor technology and the explosive growth trend of end applications. The layout of storage products, customized storage solutions with “a thousand sides and a thousand faces” and leading packaging and testing manufacturing advantages continue to help customers achieve business success. The company’s products and services include embedded storage, consumer storage, industrial storage and advanced packaging and testing services, which are widely used in smart terminals, PCs, big data, Internet of Things, Internet of Vehicles, Industrial Internet and other fields. According to the prospectus, BIWIN Storage has two production modules: chip packaging and testing and module manufacturing. The chip packaging and testing production module performs packaging and testing processes from wafer to chip, which is mainly used for the manufacture of embedded storage products, and is used for mold manufacturing. The group manufacturing production module provides Flash chip raw materials; the module manufacturing production module mainly carries out SMT, shell assembly and finished product testing and other processes, and is mainly used for the manufacture of consumer-grade/industrial-grade storage products such as solid-state drives, memory sticks, and memory cards. With the gradual completion and production of the advanced packaging and testing and memory manufacturing base construction projects of the subsidiary Huizhou Biwei, the company’s production lines have been relocated to Huizhou Biwei, and the production capacity has been effectively improved. When the company’s own production capacity cannot fully meet the production needs, some products will be produced through outsourcing processing. In the process of product delivery, facing the needs of customers for mass delivery and urgent order delivery, the company’s independent packaging and testing manufacturing capabilities can ensure customer delivery and product quality. See also iPhone 14 set for September?The performance of the interim report is "supported", and the A-share fruit chain company welcomes the "catalyst" of the market again_Apple_Dongshan Precision_Meiyingsen-Sohu Technology establishment is the original intention of BIWIN Storage. The company has continuously invested a lot of R&D personnel and funds in the field of semiconductor technology and manufacturing. During the reporting period, the cumulative R&D investment reached 209.754 million yuan, building its own competitive advantage and development foundation. After years of development and accumulation, the company has achieved fruitful scientific and technological achievements. As of December 31, 2021, a total of 156 domestic and foreign patents have been obtained, including 19 invention patents, 91 utility model patents, and 46 design patents, covering all key links in the R&D and production process. The integrated circuit industry to which BIWIN Storage belongs is a must-see in the high-tech competition of countries and regions in the world. China, the world‘s largest terminal application market, has a promising domestic chip industry.

