A Meeting Between Xinhua News Agency and Rossiya Gazeta: Exploring New Avenues for Cooperation

Fu Hua, the president of Xinhua News Agency, met with Negoitsa, the president of Rossiya Gazeta, in Beijing on October 17. During the meeting, Fu Hua expressed that Rossiya Gazeta holds significant influence not only in Russia but also globally. Xinhua News Agency values the cooperative relationship with Rossiya Gazeta and hopes to further enhance collaboration in joint reporting, new technology media applications, and personnel exchanges. Both parties aim to take their cooperation to a new level.

Fu Hua suggested that the two organizations should continue to strengthen their partnership within multilateral mechanisms such as the World Media Summit and the BRICS Media High-end Forum. Additionally, Fu Hua invited Rossiyskaya Gazeta to participate in the fifth World Media Summit later this year.

In response, Negoitsa praised the remarkable development of Xinhua News Agency’s business. Rossiya Gazeta is looking forward to deepening cooperation and exchanging experiences with Xinhua News Agency, particularly in the field of think tank development.

The meeting between Fu Hua and Negoitsa highlights the importance of cooperation between Xinhua News Agency and Rossiya Gazeta in promoting global news dissemination and enhancing media exchange. Both organizations recognize the significance of mutual learning and collaboration in an ever-changing media landscape.

