A Prysmian project for the upgrading of energy networks in the United Kingdom

Prysmian Group, a group active in the energy and telecommunications cable systems sector, «has reached an important milestone with SP Transmission plc and National Grid Electricity Transmission plc, two of the owners of the electricity transmission grid in Great Britain».

Thus in a note from the Italian group leader in the energy and telecommunications businesses, which explains that «following the selection in May 2023 of Prysmian as the exclusive preferred bidder, the agreement provides for an initial payment of 85 million and the guarantee for continued availability of capacity by the Prysmian group for the construction of the Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) cable connection during the remaining period of negotiations aimed at finalizing the contract in a timely manner within the year”.

Eastern Green Link 1 is a high voltage direct current (HVDC) undersea and underground cable connection using around 400 km of cable over a route of around 200 km, linking Torness in Scotland to Hawthorn Pit in northern England. With a power transmission capacity of 2GW this connection is expected to be the first cable system in the UK to use 525kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) technology with extruded XLPE insulation. A 400kV high voltage alternating current (HVAC) cable system requiring approximately 30km of cable over a 5km run will also connect the converter and grid substations at the Scottish end of the stretch.

EGL1 ‘is part of a series of planned grid upgrades to increase the capacity of the UK’s existing transmission grid and encourage an increase in the flow of renewable energy from the north of the country to the centers of the southern areas that need it. This connection will therefore support the ambition to have 50 GW of offshore wind power generated by 2030 and achieve a Net Zero economy by 2050.”