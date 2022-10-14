Home Business A2A, renewed commitment to sustainability: inauguration of a plant to recycle municipal waste
A2A’s commitment to sustainable development in the Lombardy Region continues: the new treatment and recovery plant for the organic fraction of urban waste was inaugurated in the center of Giussago – Lacchiarella in the presence of the CEO of the Renato Mazzoncini Group.

Created by A2A Ambiente, it will allow for the appropriate treatment of organic waste, in full compliance with the principles of the circular economy. The waste in question will come from the organic fraction of separate collections, but also from the mowing and pruning of public and private green areas. Once treated, they can be reused

to produce matter – compost – and energy – biomethane: through the technologies used, everything

this can be transformed into a resource, thus becoming a precious opportunity for the territory.

From the activity of the integrated plant – anaerobic digestion and composting – it will be possible to obtain 8 million cubic meters of biomethane every year (equal to the annual requirement of about 20,000 people), and 20,000 tons of certified compost for agriculture. The plant, which annually can treat 100,000 tons of wet and urban green, favors the reduction of dependence on

fossil fuels, and, thanks to the natural fertilizer produced that will be made available to farmers, it will minimize the use of chemical fertilizers.

