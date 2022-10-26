To cope withdrought emergency in recent months a Milano an ordinance was issued which invited “citizens to minimize the use of drinking water for both domestic use and to irrigate lawns, private gardens and clean terraces and courtyards”. An initiative of the municipality that highlights how the problem of water scarcity is now seen as a phenomenon to be addressed urgently, also in light of the forecasts of the United Nations that speak of a 40% shortage of water availability by 2040. The report offers a potential solution “Energy Transition Equation”made by the tech company Abb in collaboration with the independent economist Steve Lucaswhich highlights how the problem can be addressed by speeding up the treatment of waste water.

A solution still little used

When treated effectively, the latter can in fact become part of the water cycle again with the aim of reuse, proving to be a valid source in addressing the challenge of water scarcity. The process also significantly reduces the amount of untreated water discharged into rivers and seas which would have a highly negative impact on public health, the environment and fish fauna. Unfortunately, it highlights Brandon Spencer, president of Abb’s Energy Industries division, “Global data shows that only half of the wastewater is treated. Releasing them into waterways not only has disastrous effects on animals, marine biodiversity and public health, but is also a terrible waste of resources. We have a responsibility to do more ”. However, forecasts foresee a positive trend for the sector. Driven by the growing demand for clean water, an ever-increasing world population and increasingly stringent environmental standards, the sector is expected to grow globally from $ 300 billion in 2022 to $ 490 billion by 2029.

The role of technology

The investigation also focuses on large amount of electricity that wastewater treatment requires. In fact, it is estimated that the treatment industry consumes up to 3% of global energy production and contributes to more than 1.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to the report, emissions and costs can be significantly reduced through automation and digital technologies. The latter can in fact help wastewater treatment plants reduce emissions by up to 2,000 tons per year, equivalent to the volume of CO2 responsible for the melting of 30,000 tons of glaciers every year. With over 50,000 purification plants in operation around the world, large-scale application achieves a CO2 saving potential of over 100 million tons.

Furthermore, the report concludes, with the application of digital solutions and process control, treatment companies can save up to $ 1.2 million annually, equivalent to 9.5% of operating costs at each plant. Opening the doors to new investments in waste water treatment and thus limiting the amount of raw water released into the environment.