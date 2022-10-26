Home Entertainment An all-pink Maserati Grecale for Barbie
The collaboration is truly unprecedented. Two diametrically opposed icons: Maserati and Barbi. We can play with all the possible and imaginable clichés: machismo, engines, power and speed on the one hand. Sensuality, femininity, seduction on the other. And, therefore: what are Maserati and Barbie doing together? Well, they combine beauty, for those who look at it from one side, or the other. Will anyone turn up their noses? Will politically correct and uncorrect polticallu stir up? We will see.

In any case, the facts: the house of the Trident has designed an exclusive edition of the new SUV, Grecale, together with Mattel. The target? The common desire to seek new boundaries, confessing the desire to show off the uniqueness of the two brands. Well done, smart, we immediately say. Why not, to add. So here is the Grecale led by some Barbie, as the perfect companion for adventures for those who have a varied lifestyle between business meetings and glamorous events. Already with a Maserati you do not go unnoticed, with this even more.

The Maserati Grecale Barbie, ultra-limited edition Fuoriserie, will be available worldwide in only two customized units. The first was presented as one of Neiman Marcus’ Fantasy Gifts 2022 during the launch evening organized by the luxury department store in Los Angeles.

The Maserati Grecale Fuoriserie is a Trofeo version, with the 530 HP V6 Nettuno engine. The rest is in full Barbie style, the iconic pink associated with Mattel’s doll that paints practically every inch of the exterior, which bears the Barbie logo and sports an iridescent finish for an incredible rainbow effect on a magnificent sunny day.

It looks, and sounds, like the perfect Christmas present …

