Starting today, the registration for the 2023 civil service examination of the central authorities and their directly affiliated institutions has officially opened. The recruitment scale of this recruitment plan has reached 37,100, which is a significant increase over the previous year. Among them, 25,000 are planned to recruit fresh college graduates, and the recruitment policy continues to favor fresh graduates and grassroots positions.

The inclination towards fresh graduates and grassroots positions is the two major characteristics of the national entrance examination enrollment in recent years. Its main purpose is to create more employment and development opportunities for fresh graduates, and to attract college graduates to the grassroots to make contributions and improve the overall grassroots civil servants. Quality. These two inclinations need to pay attention to two major relationships: one is the relationship between the preference for fresh graduates and the society’s call to dilute the identity of fresh graduates and provide fair competition for previous graduates with opportunities to apply for examinations; the second is to increase grassroots positions and improve the attractiveness of grassroots positions. Relationship.

Nearly 70% of the positions in the national entrance examination are for fresh graduates, which is undoubtedly good for fresh graduates. In recent years, there has been a suggestion by representatives of the National People’s Congress and members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference that the status of fresh graduates should be diluted, and more opportunities should be given to previous students, especially considering that women have graduated after graduation. To get married and have children, only fresh students can apply for the exam, which will affect their fertility and employment choices.

From a practical point of view, canceling all the requirements for the status of fresh graduates is not conducive to promoting the employment of college graduates, and it is a relatively feasible solution to dilute the status of fresh graduates. The specific measures are to extend the career selection period of fresh graduates, from the previously stipulated two years after graduation, depending on the specific situation, to within five years after graduation, or even longer. As our country enters the era of popularization of higher education, more than 80% of the newly employed urban population are college graduates. This also requires adjusting the thinking of promoting the employment of college graduates, treating college students as ordinary employed youth, and solving the employment of all young people. , that is, to solve the employment of college graduates.

In recent years, the national examination registration has always been a problem of uneven positions. Some central departments and big city positions have an admission ratio of more than 2000:1, while some positions have “zero registration”. These “zero registration” positions Except for a few positions that are more demanding due to application conditions (major, education, experience, etc.), most of the other positions are grassroots positions in difficult and remote areas, which are not very attractive to college graduates. Many college students worry that once they arrive at these positions Post work, it will be difficult to have room for advancement and development.

In this year’s national entrance examination, about 75% of the 28,000 plans are added to the directly affiliated institutions at the county (district) level and below. The grassroots orientation is very obvious. To enable the grassroots orientation of the national entrance examination to recruit outstanding university graduates, Comprehensive measures are required. On the one hand, the application requirements for these positions can be reduced, including lowering academic requirements, relaxing professional conditions, and not limiting working years and experience. Some civil servant positions can also try to adjust the academic requirements to higher vocational colleges. In June this year, in the “Implementation Plan for Promoting the High-Quality Development of Vocational Education”, Beijing included the graduates of higher vocational schools in Beijing into the scope of civil servant recruitment, and set up positions for civil servants and enterprises and institutions, encouraging them to fair play.

On the other hand, in the recruitment of civil servants, a targeted recruitment plan for grass-roots personnel can be specially set up to create development space for grass-roots civil servants. According to reports, in order to encourage and guide talents to flow to the grassroots and actively participate in the national defense cause, more than 3,000 programs have been set up this year to recruit grassroots project personnel and retired soldiers who have served in the military for more than 5 years.

In addition, it is necessary to improve the working environment at the grass-roots level and improve the treatment of grass-roots positions. For college students who work in grass-roots civil servant positions, there must be systematic training, use, management and development planning, so that they can go deep into the grass-roots level and serve the grass-roots level. Get training, and gain your own growth. A survey of college graduates shows that the main factors they value in employment are development prospects, remuneration packages, job stability, self-realization and work environment. Therefore, it is necessary to start from responding to their concerns and from the perspective of career construction, to enhance the attractiveness of grass-roots civil servant positions.

