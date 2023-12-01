Tod’s, Matteo Tamburini is the new creative director

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tod’s Group announces the appointment of Matteo Tamburini as creative director of the women’s and men’s collections of the Tod’s brand. Matteo Tamburini’s debut for Tod’s will be with the presentation of the autumn-winter 2024/25 women’s collection, during the next Milan fashion week, in February 2024.

The appointment takes place approximately five months after the departure of Walter Chiapponi, who was then appointed creative director of Blumarine. Tamburini was born in 1982 in Urbino, and thus shares Marche origins with Tod’s. After studying Fashion and Design, he entered the world of fashion at the beginning of the 2000s, working for some of the major luxury brands, including his latest experience in Bottega Veneta in 2017. Chiapponi had also worked in Bottega Veneta, before arriving at Tod’s in 2018. Previously Tamburini had worked for three years in the style office of Pucci, in that of Schiaparelli, a brand also owned by Diego della Valle, and in Rochas,

«Matteo Tamburini is a talented creative person – stated Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of the Tod’s Group -. His modern vision of high quality and Italian lifestyle will certainly bring added value to our brand. Tamburini will coordinate a style office made up of people with great experience and great sensitivity for everything relating to the world of luxury.”

«I am honored and excited to become part of the Tod’s family and a brand that is closely linked to my origins and my memories. I recognize myself in the values ​​of the brand and in the continuous search for high quality and style followed to date and I can’t wait to be able to give my contribution”, commented Matteo Tamburini.