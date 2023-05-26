According to insiders, Deutsche Bank increased liquidity in the banking crisis

A bank spokesman said the institute is actively working towards a conservative liquidity profile. The 143 percent meant a liquidity buffer of 63 billion euros. “This reflects prudent management in an uncertain market environment.”

The deals — while not uncommon among banks — had the ECB supervisors called into action, the insiders said. They had asked Deutsche Bank about this during routine contacts. An ECB spokesman declined to comment. “As a supervisor, I would be concerned if that was done at the end of the quarter to look better,” said Thorsten Beck, a professor at the University of Florence School of Banking and Finance and a member of the Scientific Advisory Team for the European Systemic Risk Board. “I would check that.”