Giani robbed in Germany | Entertainment

Singer Radiša Trajković Đani was robbed at a performance in Germany

Source: Instagram / katarinagrujic.doll

Singer Radiša Trajković Đani was recently robbed in Germany, where he was performing at a party. All the fees and money he brought with him disappeared.

“At first he thought he had lost the money, he rummaged through everything to find him, because he got a little drunk the night before. Does not know whether he was robbed on the way to the hotel, in the club or in the hotel itself. He’s a gallant man, he’s handing out that money, but it’s not a small amount, he got really annoyed,” an unnamed source told the singer for Svet and added:

“He did not want to report the case to the police, because he knows that it would only drag on and there would be nothing to gain from it“.

This is not the first time Gianni has been robbed – a few years ago he was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street, when he went out to repark his car. Djani was then intercepted by two unknown men. The young men beat him and stole his expensive watch worth 2,000 euros because he had no money with him at that moment.

