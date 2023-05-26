On Thursday, the Berlin police began investigations into the controversial Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters on suspicion of incitement to hatred. The background is the musician’s stage clothing during his concerts on May 17th and 18th in the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, said a spokesman. The police began investigating after information from the public.

In videos posted to social media, Waters is seen wearing a long black coat with epaulettes and a red armband featuring a white circle with a symbol. Two men dressed in black hand him a fake gun, which he then shoots around with. “This combination of clothing looked very similar to an SS uniform,” said the spokesman. However, the symbol was not a swastika.

“The initial suspicion is that the clothing is likely to violate the dignity of the victims of National Socialism, to glorify nationalism and thus disturb public peace,” said the spokesman for the authorities.

It’s not the first time Waters has sported such attire. In a music video uploaded eight years ago, Rogers wears an identical-looking coat with epaulets and tie. The piece of music to which Waters wore the cloak, then as now, is called “In the Flesh” and is part of the rock opera “The Wall”. Waters has always emphasized that “The Wall” is a statement against war and fascism. The protagonist Pink, played by Bob Geldof in the film, is drugged up at this point in the story and believes he is a fascist leader.

Nationwide criticism of concerts

Waters has recently been repeatedly accused of anti-Semitism. There has been a lot of criticism of the British musician’s concerts nationwide. In Frankfurt, for example, Waters’ concert on May 28 was initially canceled due to allegations of anti-Semitism. However, the 79-year-old singer had appealed against the decision and was right in April. In its decision, the Frankfurt administrative court referred, among other things, to artistic freedom.

Among other things, Waters has been criticized for his proximity to the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) campaign, which calls for a comprehensive boycott of the State of Israel. At concerts, the singer also released pig-shaped balloons with a Star of David. The pig was still there at his previous concerts in Germany – but without the Star of David.

Waters recently rejected allegations of being anti-Semitic through his management and stated that he condemned anti-Semitism like all forms of racism. “My publicly known views relate solely to the policies and actions of the Israeli government and not to the people of Israel,” he said.

