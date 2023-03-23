Fuel prices in Germany have returned to the level at the beginning of the Ukraine war. A liter of E10 recently cost 1.735 euros on average nationwide, and a liter of diesel 1.695 euros. The ADAC still considers the prices to be too high.

TAnken has become cheaper again in Germany. After several weeks of fluctuating values, fuel prices have recently fallen significantly, according to ADAC data published on Wednesday. A liter of premium E10 petrol cost 1.735 euros on average nationwide the day before. That was 2.7 cents less than a week ago.

Diesel became cheaper by 2.6 cents to 1.695 euros per liter, according to ADAC this was the lowest value since the beginning of the year. Fuel was last cheaper on February 24, 2022 – before prices temporarily went through the roof in the wake of the Ukraine war. E10 was already cheaper this year, but this type of fuel is now roughly at the level at the time the war began.

The ADAC sees the relaxation on the crude oil market as the reason for the decline. However, the traffic club still considers the prices to be too high – especially for diesel, which is around 15 cents cheaper than E10 under normal circumstances due to lower taxes over the long term.

According to the recommendation of the ADAC, drivers should fill up their tanks in the evening. Evaluations by the traffic club show that fuel prices are low on average, especially between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. On the other hand, you should avoid filling stations in the morning if you don’t want to pay an average of 15 cents more per liter for the fuel, advises the ADAC.

