Famous rapper Daniel Hernandez (26), better known as “Tekashi 6×9”, was beaten in a gym in Florida in the United States of America by an unknown group of men.

Famous American rapper Daniel Hernandez (26)better known as “Tekashi 6×9“, was brutally beaten in a gym in Florida in the United States of America by a group of men, writes the “New York Post”. A video of the fight quickly appeared on social media and shows several men kicking and punching the rapper who is lying on the floor and he bends over in pain, and in the following text, see the video, which we warn you is DISTURBING.

They also shout at him while beating him. His Attorney Lens Lazaro said his client was using the sauna at the facility when the men approached and started beating him. Employees of the gym called the police and an ambulance, which transported the rapper to the hospital, who suffered serious injuries. He suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs and back, and he also has cuts on his body.

Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty to racketeering and other crimes and was sentenced to 10 years in prison before agreeing to cooperate with investigators in testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

