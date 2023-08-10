According to the Leibniz Institute, the number of insolvencies remains high

The number of insolvencies of partnerships and corporations remains high in Germany. As the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research (IWH) in Halle/Saale (Saxony-Anhalt) announced on Thursday that the number of insolvencies in July was around six percent above the average for July in the years 2016 to 2019, i.e. before the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war. According to the information, the IWH recorded a total of 1025 insolvencies of partnerships and corporations. Compared to July 2022, this means an increase of 44 percent.

also read

social change

As a result of the bankruptcies, around 9,300 jobs were lost in the ten largest companies last month, most of them in trade and industry. However, the IWH sees an end to the increase in insolvencies after the current high numbers. According to a statement, no significant increase in the number of insolvencies is expected for the next two months.

also read

For its analyses, the IWH evaluates the current insolvency announcements of the German register courts. These are linked to balance sheet ratios of the companies concerned. According to the institute, this means that reliable findings on the nationwide insolvency situation for partnerships and corporations can be provided much faster than with the official statistics.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.