According to the money expert, couples have to take this into account with their finances

Karoline Decker is co-founder of Finmarie and financial expert. FinMarie

Financial organization is an important part of a relationship as finances become more important the longer the relationship lasts.

There are different models for managing finances in a relationship: joint accounts, separate accounts and the three-account model. Each model has pros and cons that should be carefully considered, says financial expert Karolina Decker.

Open communication and transparency are crucial to finding the right financial arrangement. It is important that couples share all relevant information and decide together which model suits their individual life situation best.

Having a relationship is a beautiful thing, but at the same time one must not and should not lose sight of the organization. A big part of this is managing finances, which inevitably become more important as the relationship lasts.

At the beginning it may only be a question of who pays in the restaurant, but at some point it all comes down to the fact that all costs, such as weekend shopping or the new refrigerator, need to be coordinated. The question that arises first when regulating finances is: Do you use a joint account, each have their own or the so-called three-account model.

At first glance, separate accounts seem like the simplest option

