Russian Ministry of Defense “advancing up to 2 km in northeastern Ukraine” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Choi Hyeon-ho = Russian media reported on the 18th (local time) that while the counterattack operation of the Ukrainian army was sluggish, the Russian army succeeded in advancing up to 2 km in the northeastern region of Ukraine.

According to foreign media such as TASS and Sputnik, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Russian troops had advanced up to 2 km in the direction of the city of Kupyyansk in Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities did not say how far Russian forces had advanced in the area, but they said they acknowledged the advance.

“The enemy has been actively advancing in the direction of Kupyyansk in the Kharkiv region since the end of last week,” said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyaar via Telegram. said. “The situation is complicated. There is a fierce battle going on right now,” she added.

The news came after Russian President Vladimir Putin positively evaluated the progress of the military operation, saying that it was thwarting all attempts by the enemy to break through Russia’s defenses, Sputnik reported.

Previously, Western foreign media such as CNN reported that the Russian army had gathered troops in the Kupiyansk area.

“The enemy has concentrated more than 100,000 troops in the Kupiyansk area,” said Serhiy Cherevati, spokesman for the Eastern Armed Forces of Ukraine. “he said. “The enemy has deployed airborne troops and motorized infantry units there,” he added.

