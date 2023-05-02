Activist funds on the attack around the world: 83 battles in the first quarter of 2023

I activist funds are back: 2023 offers record-breaking data for their campaigns. Barclays in the first quarter alone it counted 83 campaign, Lazard 69, Insightia he censored 409 public inquiries to companies. They ride the stock exchange correction and the winds of recession, which make it easier for managers to criticize. They move with the logic of the swarm, from the USA to the less traveled Europe and Asia.