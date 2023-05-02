Home » Young dies in an accident, pain and condolences in San Marco Argentano
World

Young dies in an accident, pain and condolences in San Marco Argentano

by admin
Young dies in an accident, pain and condolences in San Marco Argentano

SAN MARCO ARGENTANO (CS) – The community of San Marco Argentano has been shaken by the terrible road accident that took the life of 23-year-old Manuel Ricioppo yesterday. The mayor, Virginia Mariotti, expressed condolences and in a post on Facebook underlines how the “very serious accident saddened San Marco on a day of celebration”.

«On behalf of the city and myself, I express my deep condolences to the Ricioppo-Antonucci families for the tragedy disappearance of young Manuel. In this moment of immense sadness and excruciating pain I feel the need to hug Manuel’s family tightly, dad Delfino, brother Jonathan, uncles, cousins ​​and friends, so that they may feel the comfort and closeness of the whole community. Manuel’s sympathy and affability will remain in our memory, in the certainty that from today, up there in heaven, another angel will watch over us all.”

– Advertising sky-


See also  Letta and Conte, divided at the goal

You may also like

Charlie Cunningham, critic of his album Frame (2023)

Anđela Đuričić begs fans for things | Fun

Australian government wants to ban ‘recreational’ e-cigarettes

The latest battle situation: Crimea oil depot was...

Paris, police disperse protesters with water cannons –...

Iglú, review of his album Between a dream...

Hollywood skips the salary negotiation: screenwriters on strike

Pope’s in-flight press conference: Holy See will help...

At least 6 people died in a pileup...

Farewell to Jan-Paul Pouliquen: French creator of “civil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy