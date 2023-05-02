Young dies in an accident, pain and condolences in San Marco Argentano

SAN MARCO ARGENTANO (CS) – The community of San Marco Argentano has been shaken by the terrible road accident that took the life of 23-year-old Manuel Ricioppo yesterday. The mayor, Virginia Mariotti, expressed condolences and in a post on Facebook underlines how the “very serious accident saddened San Marco on a day of celebration”.

«On behalf of the city and myself, I express my deep condolences to the Ricioppo-Antonucci families for the tragedy disappearance of young Manuel. In this moment of immense sadness and excruciating pain I feel the need to hug Manuel’s family tightly, dad Delfino, brother Jonathan, uncles, cousins ​​and friends, so that they may feel the comfort and closeness of the whole community. Manuel’s sympathy and affability will remain in our memory, in the certainty that from today, up there in heaven, another angel will watch over us all.”

– Advertising sky-



