Tour de Bretagne, the mud surprises the cyclists: the fall is disastrous. Stage canceled – Video

Images of a disastrous fall during the Tour of Britain are making the rounds on the web. The sixth stage, the one that went from Chateaubriant to Plancoet, on Sunday 30 April, was canceled due to a crash due to wet ground and mud. The cyclists were surprised by the adverse conditions: about 80 kilometers from the finish, about 50 athletes in the race ended up on the ground. The ambulances were all involved in the rescue and therefore the organization had to suspend the race as it was no longer able to guarantee safety.

Video twitter/leboucher anatole

