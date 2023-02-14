Listen to the audio version of the article

The +6.5% of advertising sales in December puts 2022 of advertising in Italy “safe” which closes at +0.1%, at 8.94 billion euros. However, if we exclude the Nielsen estimate on the search, social, classified (sponsored ads) and the so-called “Over The Top” (Oct), the trend in 2022 is negative -2.8 percent.

The domain of Big Tech

Here are the real winners. Digital in a broad sense, therefore including not only the dealerships that are part of FCP, but also Facebook, Google, Tik Tok and the like, ends up taking the scepter as the main destination for advertising investments: 43.9% of the total. TV, once the undisputed queen of the advertising market, does not go beyond 39.4 percent.

Digital surpasses TV

In detail by sector, television scores +11.1% in December and drops by -5.2% in the whole of 2022, reaching 3.52 billion euros. Negative printed paper. Newspapers recorded a drop of 13.5% on the month and 6.1% on the year, closing at 437.2 million euros, while magazines fell by 12.6% on a monthly basis and 4.8% on an annual basis, settling at 211, 2 millions. The radio was positive with +2% in December and +1.7% for the whole of 2022, rising to 369.3 million euros in revenues.

As for the data relating to the web, based on the estimates made by Nielsen, the collection of the entire web advertising universe in 2022 closed with a +3.9% to 3.9 billion euros. The figure is different if we consider only the Fcp AssoInternet perimeter (-3.2%) indicating the fact that while investments are down for the traditional web (-3.2% to 507 million), on the other hand there is a surge of +5% to 3.4 billion euros for the web portion only estimated by Nielsen, without data provided by the parties. And we talk about search and social especially with Google-Youtube on one side and the Meta galaxy (Facebook-Instagram) on the other.

The recovery of the Out of home

Another great means that has emerged as the winner of advertising since 2022 is undoubtedly the Out of home: billboards, even evolved, which have regained consistency after the shock of the period marked by the Covid emergency and the lockdowns that followed. For the out of home collection in 2022 closed with a + 40.8% at 256 million euros. Percentage leap also for Go TV (+43%) which however remains at low levels: 11.4 million which in any case are higher than the total 9.5 million that come from the Cinema.