While the provisional death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday rises to 41 thousandyes Jandiris, north of Aleppo, comes a poignant story. A little girl protected her little sister from her rubble by wrapping her in her arms. She died, while the other managed to survive and was rescued by rescuers. The story was told on Twitter by the White Helmets humanitarian civil protection organization, active in northeastern Syria.

The humanitarian organization also posted the video of the girl’s rescue operation on its Twitter account. “Her little sister sacrificed herself … Incredible moments saving a little girl who was in her sister’s lap,” the post read. In the footage, rescue teams can be seen “snatching” the little girl from her deceased sister’s arms under the rubble of their home.

UN: “The relief phase is ending” – The earthquake relief phase is “coming to an end,” said the UN aid chief

Martin Griffiths during a visit to the city of Aleppo in northern Syria. He brings it back there

Cnn. “What we have seen in the areas affected by the earthquake is that the rescue phase, that is, pulling the living people out of the rubble and finding the dead ones, is coming to an end. And now the humanitarian phase begins: providing shelter, psychosocial assistance, food, a sense of the future is our obligation,” Griffiths noted. “In Aleppo I have heard stories that make you shiver,” she added.

Guterres: “Damascus has agreed to open two crossings” The secretary general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, announced the decision of the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad to open the two crossings of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra’ee to allow the timely delivery of humanitarian aid. “As the earthquake toll continues to mount, providing food, nutrition, protection, shelter, winter supplies and other life-saving supplies to the millions affected is of the utmost urgency,” said Guterres who stressed, “The opening of these crossings In addition to facilitating humanitarian access, expediting visa approvals and facilitating travel, it will allow more aid to enter, faster.” See also Another major reform: from health education to "healthy" education

