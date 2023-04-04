Affaritaliani.it does the scoop on the Pnrr, but only the Corriere (paper version) correctly cites the source. A bad habit or a dirty game?

To cite or not to cite. To pretend nothing happened or to acknowledge the merits of others. And dilemma shakesperiano in the face of which some newspapers decide to behave in the correct manner; and others to whistle while pretending not to know. The fact is serious and repeated: Affari Italiani is not only the first online newspaper (we are born in 1996) but it boasts innumerable attempts at imitation. It happens, for example, that yesterday the very good Alberto Maggi intercept Richard Molinari. She makes him talk, stimulates him. And she takes out the bomb: “ We are ready to give up part of the Pnrr funds ”.

Il noise is deafeningthe very violent explosion, the government starts, the premier replies piqued. A real scoop. However, it happens that some newspapers quote us, others don’t. The Corriere della Serarun by a gentleman like Luciano Fontana and edited by an aggressive but correct entrepreneur urban Cairo faithfully reports the source Affaritaliani.it. Daily fact in its online version it mentions us, as well as Republic always online.

Aarticle in the Corriere della Sera that mentions Affaritaliani.it

But when you get to the newsstand, the name of Affari magically disappears. The newspaper directed by Maurice Molinari magically, with a stroke of the pen, he forgets who made the Lega group leader say certain things. AND The print, which shares the publisher with Repubblica, uses the same shameful seal: I copy and I don’t quote. Quote but I forget to say where those words come from. On the other hand, we know that style cannot be bought on the market and even if your name is Elkann you don’t necessarily know how to behave. The Italian governments are well aware that, after having subsidized the Fiat gasping for incentives, they saw her move arms and baggage abroad and many greetings.

Article in La Repubblica that does not mention Affaritaliani.it



Article in La Stampa that does not mention Affaritaliani.it

But that’s another story. Affari Italiani publishes some pieces taken from the newspapers every morning. We do it with pleasure, quoting several times because it’s right. Publishing is in crisis and there is no other way to support it than what the Americans call “coopetition”: cooperating even in a form of competition, while maintaining one’s diversity.

No way, in the Gedi group they are repeat offenders. With that kind of face like that, she would have said Paul Conte, they believe they can do as they please because they are unpunished and unpunished. Perhaps, but we are obliged, every now and then, to raise our finger and say “hey, but we broke this news first”. And quote us, damn it. That is a exercise of fairness and ability to do this beautiful and complex work. We carry on as we always have: correct and reliable. Virgil said to Dante “don’t worry about them”. But sometimes the so-called spin so whirling that you can not be silent. Let’s hope it’s the last time. Even if we’re not too sure about it.

