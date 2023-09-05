Home » Africa: Afreximbank promotes local currencies in intra-continental trade
Business

Africa: Afreximbank promotes local currencies in intra-continental trade

by admin

The African continent is benefiting from the use of local currencies when carrying out intra-African trade, according to reports from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Denys Denya, Afreximbank’s executive vice president for finance, administration and banking services, said at a roadshow in the Kenyan capital Nairobi that foreign currencies, such as the US dollar, traditionally used for cross-border trade, are currently in short supply. on the continent.

“Using local currencies for trade within Africa is easier for both large and small entrepreneurs, because they don’t need to stock up on foreign currencies,” Denya said at the Intra African Trade Fair 2023 Business Roadshow.

He added that the use of local currencies has several advantages because it limits the possibility of extraterritorial sanctions by the owners of third-party currencies.

Denya said the use of local currencies also favors trade between African countries, as dollars are only needed to settle sharp differences in trade. He stressed that intra-African trade is made possible by the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, developed by Afreximbank and owned by African central banks.

Afreximbank is a pan-African multilateral trade finance institution, created in 1993 and headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. According to the bank’s website, its aim is to stimulate a consistent expansion and diversification of African trade, so as to rapidly increase Africa’s share in global trade. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read the Africa and Business Zoom on the economic prospects of the free trade area in the continent:

See also  ABIOGEN PHARMA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF EFFRX

You may also like

Building a Province-Wide Hub for High-Quality Foreign Investment:...

Lion’s Den startup Freemom: “Want to give mothers...

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Next-to-Production Vehicles With a Range That...

Ukraine: Right fed up with Zelensky, but Meloni...

Genuine Benefits and Risks of ҹȡ ڷ˿ܵرREAL Ѿʼ...

This is Tijen Onaran’s first DHDL investment

The Rise of MG ZS: How a Budget...

The government examining the maneuver: here’s how much...

Infected from abroad – First economists lower their...

Rise in Theft and Organized Robberies Puts Everyday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy