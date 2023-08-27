Africa: China remains the largest trading partner

China‘s trade with Africa recorded steady growth in the first seven months of the year. This was revealed by Chinese government data released by the Xinhua news agency on the occasion of the BRICS summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Trade between China and Africa increased 7.4 percent year-on-year to 1.14 trillion yuan (about $158.36 billion) in the January-July period.

China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner over the past decade. Bilateral trade amounted to 1.87 trillion yuan in 2022 (US$258.77 billion), up 14.8 percent year on year. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

