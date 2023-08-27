Home » Africa: China remains the largest trading partner
Business

Africa: China remains the largest trading partner

by admin

China‘s trade with Africa recorded steady growth in the first seven months of the year. This was revealed by Chinese government data released by the Xinhua news agency on the occasion of the BRICS summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Trade between China and Africa increased 7.4 percent year-on-year to 1.14 trillion yuan (about $158.36 billion) in the January-July period.

China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner over the past decade. Bilateral trade amounted to 1.87 trillion yuan in 2022 (US$258.77 billion), up 14.8 percent year on year. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the continent’s growing role on the international scene:

See also  Sharp German criticism of anti-LGBT law in Uganda | Current Africa | DW

You may also like

Bank of Hangzhou’s Interim Report Reveals Double Revenue...

China’s economy: Hidden debt could become a problem

Grupo Salinas Guatemala Launches Up Guate, up the...

Ceglie, second evening of La Piazza di Affaritaliani....

Sufficient Orders and Strong Momentum: The Development of...

“Industrial policy burns taxpayers’ money”

Rolex, the purchase of the Englishman Bucherer upsets...

The 5th China Grain Trading Conference Focuses on...

Lease Jeep Compass Hybrid privately: Secure an offer...

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s Revelations from Working as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy