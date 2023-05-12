Africa: guaranteed pharmaceutical supply with Kenya Airways Cargo

Kenya Airways Cargo, a division of the national flag carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has received CEIV (Center of Excellence for Independent Assessors) certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This KQ Pharma Facility certification validates the airline’s ability to safely, quickly and consistently handle high-value and urgent medications that require constant temperature control.

“This certification demonstrates the strength of our customized solutions and services, offering our customers, shippers and supply chain partners greater confidence in our pharmaceutical capabilities,” said KQ Group CEO Allan Kilavuka, recalling being one of the first African airlines to receive the IATA international certificate.

The Kq Pharma Facility is dedicated to the safe handling of drugs that require temperature control and has been set up in compliance with the guidelines issued by IATA Ceiv and the World Health Organization. It covers an area of ​​about 600 m2, and is equipped with a real-time temperature and humidity monitoring system, which can be accessed from mobile devices. The structure is divided into three sections, kept at different temperatures. One section, with a capacity of 40 europallets, is kept in a temperature range from +15°C to +25°C. The second section is a cold room, kept in the temperature range from +2°C to +8°C; this has a capacity of 22 europallets on the ground, but extra racking can also be supplied. The third section is the cold room, kept at -20°C, which can accommodate nine pallets but also features additional shelving for loose loads.

Kq currently flies to 42 international destinations, including 35 in Africa. He is a member of the Sky Team Alliance. The carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 787-8 widebody and Boeing 737-800 and Embraer E190 narrowbody airliners, as well as dedicated 737-300F cargo aircraft. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on opportunities related to the development of health infrastructures in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/il-business-della-sanita