Sinner-Kokkinakis, where to watch the ATP Roma-breaking latest news match

perfect debut of Jannik Sinner at the Internationals of Italy. The Italian — who flies to the third round — dominates against the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, an opponent who presented himself as difficult even if not exactly at ease on red clay. Third success out of as many matches against him for the South Tyrolean, who in recent days had prepared well by training with Djokovic.

Atp Rome, where to see Sinner and not only on TV

The Serbian, guest of honor in the European derby between Milan and Inter, will also be on stage today (last match scheduled as regards the programme, start scheduled for 7pm). Among the Italians on the field as well Fognini (if he will deal with Kecmanovic) and, in the women’s draw, Trevisan (against Muchova) in addition to Camila Giorgi (on the other side Alexandrova), Lisa Pigato (Kasatkina) e Jasmine Paolini (Rybakina). The whole program will be visible on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Tennis HD. Free-to-air also on Canale 20 Mediaset HD (11.10-13.30), while live streaming will be ensured by Sky Go, Now, Tennis TV, SportMediaset, Mediaset Infinity.