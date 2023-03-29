A new cooperation, which goes beyond the old paradigm of donor and beneficiary, and definitively embarks on a path of reciprocity and cooperation on equal terms. This is one of the messages that emerged during the meeting “The undervalued economic and social revolution of Africa”. Organized by the Harambee Foundation – which is celebrating its first 20 years of activity – the initiative saw the presence of various speakers who underlined the growth factors of the continent.

The event kicked off with institutional greetings from Mariano Angelucci, Councilor of the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, who underlined the importance of promoting mutual knowledge and listening “through meetings like this one because, as always, knowledge it is not just a memory of the past and a study of the present, but a springboard towards the future” and by Piero Sandulli, president of Harambee, who remarked “how fundamental it is to change the point of view on Africa, considering the great internal diversity of the continent and assessing opportunities to build a bridge for mutual development between Africa and Europe”.

“We are intertwining cultural, commercial, legislative and institutional dimensions with a view to a new egalitarian and inclusive partnership, as an encounter and dialogue of values, centered on people and on the development of communities, young people and African women”, he said at the beginning Fabrizio Lobasso, deputy director for sub-Saharan African countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, referring to the Mattei Plan for Africa, promoted by the Italian government.

Antonella Baldino, head of the International Cooperation and Development Finance Area of ​​Cassa Depositi e Prestiti then presented the Archipelagus, Terra and Fondo per il Clima programs, all designed with a view to collaborating with African countries.

Gianfranco Belgrano, editorial director of InfoAfrica and Africa e Affari, highlighted how the constant rate of economic growth and the increase in population represent, at the same time, levers for development and complex challenges to face, then explaining how new technologies can contribute to the construction of more resilient economies.

Alessandra Colarizi, sinologist and editorial director of China Files, underlined the importance of political and cultural exchanges between China and Africa, illustrating how the continent has acquired growing importance on the Chinese foreign agenda.

Then Isaac Kodjo Atchikiti, representative of the Togolese diaspora in Italy, spoke of the growing tendency of the African diaspora to return to its roots, contributing to the development and structural transformation of the economy: “The Africans who return become pioneers in various sectors and introduce innovation and new economic models”.

Raquel Rodríguez de Bujalance, journalist and author of the book ‘Women of Ebony’ then connected who highlighted the efforts of African women in helping others, creating industrial fabrics, promoting education and providing health care to the most vulnerable, underlining the importance of empowering women to achieve full and sustainable development.

Finally, David Boanuh, director from Ghana and winner of the 9th Harambee Prize “Communicating Africa” ​​spoke, who described the objectives of his production company, Beautiful Stories Studios: “We want to make Africa and its stories known beyond stereotypes, with an African perspective. Through the telling of positive stories, we wish to inspire Africans of the continent and of the diaspora to be proud of their heritage, their history and their culture”. “Good” stories are also difficult stories but told with hope and respect, he concluded. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

