Africa: in October, London showcases fashion from the continent

Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL), the UK’s largest annual fashion and catwalk show dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring African designers, textiles and culture, returns for its 13th edition with an even more wider and better.

Afwl 2023 aims to celebrate the UK’s African-British History Month in October. The event is scheduled for October 27-29 at the London Olympia in Kensington. The event will feature 50 designer shows and 30 digital exhibitions. The event will conclude with a grand closing fashion show on the evening of Sunday 29 October 2023.

Over the years, the event has hosted over 1200 designers and exhibitors, attracting an estimated audience of 80,000, including industry professionals, buyers, retailers and global media.

Founded in 2011 by Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, wife of the Ogoni of Ife, Afwl’s main goal is to increase exposure and recognition for African designers by providing them with an affordable global platform to showcase their creations. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

