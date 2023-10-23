Africa: on 25 October we will reflect on the opportunities of the Global Gateway in Rome

Simultaneously with the first Global Gateway Business Forum in Brussels (25-26 October), Africa and Business, the European Council on Foreign Relations (Ecfr) and Confindustria Assafrica e Mediterraneo are organizing a meeting in Rome to reflect on how the Global Gateway (the 150 billion euro European investment plan for Africa) could represent an opportunity to strengthen EU-Africa and Italy-Africa ties, inaugurating a new cooperation model that better responds to European strategic needs and the needs of African economies .

The private sector, in fact, constitutes a fundamental component for the implementation of the Global Gateway for Africa, creating opportunities for Italian companies both in the infrastructure construction phase and thanks to the opening of new markets in various sectors, including energy, digital and agriculture.

The meeting, entitled “Global Gateway Africa, will be held in Rome on 25 October, from 11am to 1pm, at the Spazio Europa, in Via IV Novembre 149.

