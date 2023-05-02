Africa: tomorrow Agenzia Ice will present the Africa Business Lab and Labinnova training programs at Macfrut

The workshop entitled “Direction to Africa”: A journey between Italy and the African continent, organized by the Ice Agency.

According to the promoters of the initiative, the workshop is configured as the final event of the third edition of the Abl-Africa Business Lab training project aimed at Italian companies interested in learning about the opportunities offered by African markets and dedicated this year to the agri-food chain. Tomorrow’s event will also provide an opportunity for Italian companies to meet with African operators selected as part of the Labinnova for Africa initiative (coming from Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger) and committed to carrying out the Study tour in Italy.

Tomorrow’s appointment will be attended by Roberto Luongo, general manager of Ice, Marco Pintus, director of the Training Services Office of Ice, Antonio Montanari, Vice President of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, Mariangela Siciliano, Head of Education, Business Promotion & Supply Chain di Sace, Umberto Trulli and Giovanni Roncucci (Ice Faculty), Giorgio Sartori (E4Impact). An intervention by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics) and testimonials from companies in the sector are also planned. The meeting will be moderated by Massimo Zaurrini, director responsible for Africa and Business. For more information, click here. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

