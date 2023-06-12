After the lethargy, there is tension on the stock market

Our stock market experts take a look at the new stock market week. The central banks Fed and ECB are providing important impetus with their rate hikes. This will snap the Dax out of its lethargy.
In the past week, the stock exchange barometer had the voltage value of a green mural. The leading German index was slightly lethargic, mostly just below the 16,000 point mark, and the number of reports and forecasts was manageable. “As long as investors don’t know whether or not the US Federal Reserve will at least pause its rate-hike cycle, they’ll just pause the stock market,” commented capital markets strategist Jürgen Molnar of RoboMarkets.