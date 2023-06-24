“Agree on migrants and the stability pact”. Meloni-Macron axis in France

Meloni meets Macron in Paris: “Agree on migrants and stability pact”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, visiting France by President Emmanuel Macron, at a press conference at the Elysée before the bilateral between Paris and Rome, focused on European issues but not only that unite the two countries. “Italy and France are two linked nations, central and protagonists in the EU, which particularly need dialogue at a time like this because our common interests are many and converging”.

Macron invoked the need to strengthen the common policy of the European Union on migration: “We continue to see dramas in the Mediterranean, we need to organize ourselves better” in matters of asylum and immigration to avoid new dramas, also evoking the need to strengthen “control of our external borders”. An issue that Italy, which has always been at the forefront of the issue, “knows well”.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE PRESS STATEMENT

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

