Home » Wagner mercenaries revolt in Moscow and are already in Rostov – VIDEO
World

Wagner mercenaries revolt in Moscow and are already in Rostov – VIDEO

by admin
Wagner mercenaries revolt in Moscow and are already in Rostov – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​20 minutes ago

The head of the Wagner mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin has officially declared war on the military leaders in Moscow, launching an appeal to “stop” the heads of the Russian armed forces. He accused Putin’s regular troops of bombing,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Coup in Russia: Wagner’s mercenaries rebel in Moscow and are already in Rostov – VIDEO appeared 20 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The G20 of religions kicks off on 12 September with Draghi and Sassoli as guests

You may also like

Festival B adds a good handful of artists...

LeBron James is building a house in Beverly...

Ukraine, breaking news. Prigozhin splits the Russian front:...

Santos accepts Lotito’s proposal

Armored Moscow, coup in the air: this is...

Riders Of The Canyon, interview on Mondo Sonoro...

Prigozhin’s march: the 3 reasons why Wagner chose...

Osasuna expelled from the Conference League | Sport

Horoscope for June 24 | Entertainment

The Weather in Sicily sun and summer temperatures...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy