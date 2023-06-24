Wagner mercenaries revolt in Moscow and are already in Rostov – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​20 minutes ago

The head of the Wagner mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin has officially declared war on the military leaders in Moscow, launching an appeal to “stop” the heads of the Russian armed forces. He accused Putin’s regular troops of bombing,…

Coup in Russia: Wagner's mercenaries rebel in Moscow and are already in Rostov

